Msgr. Jeffrey D. Burrill, general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, right, reads a message to Pope Francis June 16, 2021, at the USCCB headquarters in Washington on the opening day of the bishops'three-day virtual spring meeting. Also pictured are Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, USCCB vice president, and Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president. (CNS photo/CNS photo/Bob Roller)