CLINIC-35TH-ANNIVERSARY

A migrant speaks with a U.S. Border Patrol officer between primary and secondary border fences near San Diego, May 9, 2023. On Aug. 18, Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., best known as CLINIC, celebrated its 35th anniversary of making a difference in advocating for migrants. (OSV News photo/Mike Blake, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | The Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., founded by the U.S. Catholic bishops in 1988, marked 35 years of service Aug. 18.

In its mission to protect the legal rights of immigrants, CLINIC trains legal representatives who provide quality and affordable immigration legal services to low-income migrants, maintaining a network of nonprofit programs serving more than 500,000 immigrants every year.

