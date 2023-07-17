The subject of immigration is politically divisive in our nation, and it has often been a point of contention throughout American history. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has long been at the forefront of efforts to welcome immigrants to the United States and promote their successful integration. 

Recently, these realities have collided, producing a rise in hostility from a limited number of public officials, media outlets, and private organizations toward the longstanding migration-related ministries of the Church. 

BAGGIO-INTERVIEW-REFUGEES

Priests distribute Communion during an outdoor Mass in celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees at Casa del Migrante shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2021.
UKRAINIANS-WEST-VIRGINIA-HAVEN

Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in the United States wait in line April 22, 2022, to board a bus in Tijuana, Mexico. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, over 271,000 Ukrainian refugees have been admitted to the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Some refugees have found a safe haven in West Virginia with the help of Catholic parishioners in the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston.
Pope Lampedusa

Pope Francis greets immigrants at the port in Lampedusa, Italy, in this file photo July 8, 2013.

