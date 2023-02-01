ORL Uvalde 2

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio comforts people as they react outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

WASHINGTON | During a Jan. 29 plenary session at the 2023 Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio made an impassioned plea to treat all people with dignity, calling gun violence a pro-life issue.

"It's hard to reconcile life with guns," said Archbishop García-Siller, amid clapping from the attendees. "Only love saves. Only love protects. No guns. Those weapons that we use in war. We are killing each other for no reason!"

