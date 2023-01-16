DC-MASS-MLK2023

Members of the St. Joseph Gospel Choir lead the singing at the Jan. 15, 2023 Mass at St. Joseph Church in Upper Marlboro, Md., celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Mass was sponsored by the Office of Cultural Diversity of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington. (OSV News photo/Tyler Orsburn, Cathollic Standard)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is best honored when people "recall to mind and heart that the issues Dr. King placed before our nation have not been adequately accomplished," and strive to continue his work, Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory said during a Jan. 15 Mass honoring the legacy of the late civil rights leader.

"Dr. King's national holiday will provide a welcome respite from work for most Americans," Cardinal Gregory said at the Mass, "but it cannot, and it must never, be used to provide any diminishing in our determination to bring about the fulfillment of that dream that he held out before America, a dream unfortunately still deferred for far too many Americans from every region, of every race or who speak a different language."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.