A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2021. The appearance of the green comet that comes around once every 50,000 years is providing an opportunity for Catholics to evangelize and show how the "heavens declare the glory of God." (OSV News photo/Amir Cohen, Reuters)

Psalm 19 reveals that, day in and day out, "the heavens declare the glory of God." But every now and then -- or sometimes every 50,000 years to be more precise -- they do it in a somewhat rare way.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) -- more picturesquely referred to as a "green comet" because of its glowing green, icy nucleus -- was only just discovered in March 2022. According to NASA, the comet makes "its closest approach to the Sun on January 12, and then passes its closest to Earth on February 2." Last visiting the solar system during the time when humans dwelled in caves, the comet may never return to the solar system -- but if it does, it will take another 500 centuries.

