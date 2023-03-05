MCELROY-NOTRE-DAME

Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of San Diego delivers a speech at an event titled "New and Old Wars, New and Old Challenges to Peace" at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Indiana March 1, 2023. (OSV News photo/Barbara Johnston, courtesy University of Notre Dame)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. | Offering a comprehensive but engaging overview of both traditional and modern Catholic teaching on war and peace, Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of San Diego spoke March 1 at the University of Notre Dame, assuring his audience that the church will never be done speaking out about war and peace.

This year, he pointed out, marks two important anniversaries of church teachings on war and peace. The first is the 60th anniversary of St. John XXIII's 1963 encyclical, "Pacem in Terris" ("Peace on Earth"), which was written, Cardinal McElroy said, "in the shadow of the Cuban missile crisis," the 1962 nuclear standoff between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.