PROTEST MEMPHIS POLICE BRUTALITY UNREST

A man speaks through a bullhorn during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023, on the day of the release of the video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who was killed as a result of a traffic stop by Memphis police officers. (OSV News photo/Alyssa Pointer, Reuters)

Catholics in Memphis, Tennessee, and throughout the nation are joining in prayer while calling for justice, as disturbing images of a police arrest turned fatal in that city were released late Jan. 27.

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, misconduct and oppression in the Jan. 7 apprehension and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who worked for FedEx and was the father of a 4-year-old boy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.