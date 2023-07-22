SCOTUS-NY-SIDEWALK-COUNSELOR

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington June 26, 2022. (OSV News photo/Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | A Catholic sidewalk counselor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review one of its previous rulings and a New York county law prohibiting pro-life protesters from approaching people outside abortion clinics, the law firm representing her said July 21.

Becket, a Washington-based religious liberty law firm, said it is representing Debra Vitagliano as she seeks for the high court to review its 2000 ruling in Hill v. Colorado, which involved a Colorado law enacted in 1993. That law regulated First Amendment activity within 100 feet of an entrance to any health care facility and prohibited approaching a person within eight feet without their consent to provide any protest materials or counseling.

