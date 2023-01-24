WELCOME-CORPS-REFUGEES

U.S. Army soldiers at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Va., assist Afghanistan families as they depart an evacuees' processing center Aug. 25, 2021. Catholic organizations are applauding the Jan. 19, 2023, announcement of a new State Department program called the Welcome Corps that allows groups of private individuals to directly support refugees resettling in the U.S. (OSV News photo/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

Catholic organizations applauded the announcement Jan. 19 of a new State Department program that allows groups of private individuals to directly support refugees resettling in the U.S.

The Welcome Corps allows applications from private groups formed by five or more people to sponsor refugees for their first 90 days in the country. The groups would be responsible for raising at least $2,275 per refugee, greeting them at the airport, arranging housing, enrolling children in school and finding jobs for adults.

