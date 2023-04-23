LINKING-ARMS-GUN-SAFETY-MEASURES

From right, Father Eric Fowlkes, pastor of the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Tenn., and Father Pat Kibby, senior priest at St. Henry Church outside the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville April 18, 2023. Voices for a Safer Tennessee organized a three-mile-long human chain ending outside the capitol. The goal of the event, which drew more than 8,000 people, was to urge the Tennessee Legislature to take steps to address gun violence. (OSV News photo/Rick Musacchio, Tennessee Register)

Thousands upon thousands of Nashvillians, representing multiple faiths and backgrounds, came together on April 18 to create a three-mile human chain from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to the Cathedral of the Incarnation to the Tennessee State Capitol, in honor of the victims of The Covenant School shooting and to urge legislators to pass multiple gun safety measures.

Among the thousands who came together were Bishop J. Mark Spalding and several clergy and laity from around the Diocese of Nashville. The Diocese of Knoxville held a similar event simultaneously that encircled Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

