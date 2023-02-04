CHINA-SURVEILLANCE-BALLOON

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. (OSV News photo/Chase Doak, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | The U.S. government is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying at high altitudes over the continental U.S., defense officials said Feb. 2 and 3. The situation is increasing tensions in already fraught U.S.-China relations, and prompted one Catholic lawmaker to call for a "frank and sober" discussion about China.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon flying over our country is a serious national security incursion that must have decisive consequences," Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and a longtime Catholic lawmaker, said in a Feb. 3 statement.

