A rare edition of a book written by a Catholic poet, philosopher and nun known as "Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz" is seen on display at the New York Public Library Dec. 29, 2021. It is part of a "Treasures" collection offering the public a glance at some of the library's rarely seen gems, including a ballet slipper designed by Coco Chanel, Virginia Woolf's walking stick and a desk that once belonged to Charles Dickens.