An asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, holds his 2-year-old son as he awaits to surrender to border agents after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river from Mexico into Roma, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022. (CNS photo/Adrees Latif, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | The Biden administration Feb. 21 proposed its most restrictive border control measure to date, announcing it plans to issue a temporary rule blocking asylum-seekers who cross the border without authorization or who do not first apply for protections in other nations before coming to the United States. Catholic immigration advocates condemned the proposal.

The proposed rule would introduce a "presumption of asylum ineligibility for certain noncitizens" and instead “encourage migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe and orderly pathways into the United States," according to the text of the document. Otherwise, it said that migrants should "seek asylum or other protection in countries through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain."

