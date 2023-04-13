LA-GOV-DEATH-PENALTY-ABOLITION

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Catholic, called for the Legislature to abolish the state's death penalty as part of a broader commitment to a culture of life. Edwards is pictured in an undated photo. (OSV News photo/Marie Constantin, courtesy Office of the Governor)

Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., called for an end to the death penalty in Louisiana during his final State of the State address, April 10, in an impassioned call for lawmakers to adopt legislative proposals reflecting its identity as a "pro-life state."

"For the first time, I'm calling on the legislature to end the death penalty," said Edwards, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third consecutive term in the governor's mansion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.