Members of the Keith and Valori Radonis family in front of St Dominic Academy in Portland, Maine, pictured in an undated photo. The school and the family have filed a federal lawsuit against the head of the state's Department of Education and members of its Human Rights Commission challenging the exclusion of faith-based schools from a state tuition assistance program. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Portland, Maine)

WASHINGTON | A Catholic family of five and a Catholic high school in the Diocese of Portland, Maine, filed a federal lawsuit June 13 against the head of the state's Department of Education and members of its Human Rights Commission challenging the state's exclusion of faith-based schools from a state tuition assistance program.

Becket, a religious liberty law firm based in Washington, filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on behalf of the Keith and Valori Radonis family, who live in rural Maine, and St. Dominic Academy, which is run by the Diocese of Portland.

