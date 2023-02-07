TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas of Syria and Turkey early that morning, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,800 people. (OSV News photo/Yamam al Shaar, Reuters)

NEW YORK | Catholic humanitarian agencies are launching emergency relief campaigns following Feb. 6's devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which have so far killed more than 7,200 and injured upward of 35,000.

The Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA), an agency of the Holy See, is looking to aid over 2,000 families in Syria's Aleppo and Hama regions -- already long ravaged by conflict -- by providing bedding, food, medicines, infant formula, diapers and clothing. Donations can be made online at https://cnewa.org/work/emergency-syria; by phone at 800-442-6392; or by mail to CNEWA headquarters, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

