USA-IMMIGRATION/DACA

A recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy holds a placard which reads, "Our dreams are not illegal," ahead of a hearing on a revised version of the DACA program outside the federal courthouse in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 1, 2023. A federal judge in Texas ruled Sept. 13 that Biden's version of DACA is illegal but keeps the program in place for current immigrant recipients. (OSV News photo/Adrees Latif, Reuters)

A federal judge declared unlawful a revised version of a program offering protection from deportation to unauthorized immigrants brought to the country as children. The decision was criticized by Catholic leaders, who have long expressed support for the decade-long program that has nearly 600,000 recipients.

In his Sept. 13 ruling, Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen found that despite President Joe Biden's administration taking measures to strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the deficiencies that led him to find DACA unlawful in 2021 remain.

