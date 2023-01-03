USA-EXECUTIONS

A protester against the death penalty is seen in this file photo. By executive action, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole Dec. 13, 2022. (CNS photo/Bryan Woolston, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | After a report dubbed 2022 "the year of the botched execution," Catholic activists renewed their calls for an end to capital punishment in the U.S. at both the state and federal levels.

Despite declining public support for the practice, and a campaign promise from President Joe Biden, a Catholic and a Democrat, to repeal the federal death penalty, a bill to do so gained little traction last Congress, when Democrats still controlled both chambers.

