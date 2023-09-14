CATHOLIC-SISTERS-NETWORK-CONGRESS

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States gather near a wire fence Sept. 12, 2023, as members of the Texas National Guard stand by to stop migrants from entering the United States after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. (OSV News photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | Catholic activists called on Congress to ensure funding for migrant services is protected in upcoming appropriations bills at a Sept. 13 event near the U.S. Capitol.

"We're hoping to call on Congress to invest in our communities," Sister EIlis McCulloh, a Humility of Mary sister and Network’s grassroots education and organizing specialist, told OSV News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.