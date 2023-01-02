BXVI-DOLAN-HOMILY

New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City Jan. 1, 2023. Before the liturgy, the bells of the cathedral tolled 95 times to mark each year of the late pontiff's life. (OSV News/Gregory A. Shemitz)

NEW YORK | The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has brought "a sense of sadness" to the faithful but "also a sense of gratitude … as we thank almighty God for the good shepherd he was," Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York said in his homily at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Jan. 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God.

The church is grateful for this "sterling successor of St. Peter who radiated a sense of holiness, theological erudition and gentle pastoral solicitude, so we miss him," the cardinal said. "There's sadness but, boy, do we ever rejoice that we had him and thank God for that."

