The following is a statement offered May 4, 2022, by the Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in which he urges the faithful to pray in response to leak of draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
“The leak related to the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reminds us of the urgent need for prayer and action at this pivotal moment in our country.
“As Catholics, we care about every unborn child and every mother. Our Church has consistently witnessed in word and deed that life begins at the moment of conception. As the bishops shared in our statement Standing with Moms in Need: we pledge ‘to redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, and during the early years of parenthood, offering them loving and compassionate care through initiatives such as Walking with Moms in Need and countless others.’
“At the same time, as we await the Court’s decision, we urge everyone to intensify their prayer and fasting that the final decision of the Court will bring about the reversal of Roe and Casey.
“We hope and pray for a change in our laws and stand ready to help all pregnant women in need in each of our communities.
“Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us and guide us.”
