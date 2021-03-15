Carla Harris, vice chairman of wealth management and senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley, is seen in this undated photo. She is a celebrated gospel singer, speaker and author and will be awarded the University of Notre Dame's 2021 Laetare Medal. The recipient of the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics was announced March 14, 2021, and the medal will be presented at the university's 176th commencement ceremony May 23.