NYC-MAYOR-INTERFAITH-SPEECH

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, seen at the 77th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City Oct. 20, 2022, cited the need for religious faith in public life in a Feb. 28, 2023, speech. Addressing an interfaith breakfast, he said religion is the heart, while the state is the body. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Gregory A. Shemitz)

Blunt remarks by New York City Mayor Eric Adams at a Feb. 28 interfaith breakfast made waves amid critics' accusations of intolerance. However, some Catholic leaders praised the mayor's remarks about the importance of faith to society as being on point.

Adams, a former police officer and the city's mayor for just over a year, leaned into language about the separation of church and state and restoring prayer in public schools in a way seldom spoken by a major politician in decades.

