Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, is seen on a dive in an undated photograph. A Titan expedition that left from St. John's, Newfoundland, in Canada June 18, 2023, went missing in the North Atlantic shortly after launching. After days of searching the ocean about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass., the U.S. Coast Guard announced the afternoon of June 22 the vessel had imploded and all five aboard perished. (OSV News photo/OceanGate Expeditions handout via Reuters) MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ARCHIVES. MUST DISCARD 30 DAYS AFTER DOWNLOAD.

"Bring them safely home." That is the prayer that generations of sailors' families and friends have offered from the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in South Boston.

On June 19 and 20, the shrine community had offered that petition again, this time for the five passengers on a submersible vessel named Titan that lost communication June 18 shortly after diving into the North Atlantic approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland, for an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.

