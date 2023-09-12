NEW-WAVE-FEMINISTS-BORDER

Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, founder and president of New Wave Feminists and co-founder of the Stellar Shelter in Juárez, Mexico, and Karina Breceda, co-founder of the shelter, pose in an undated photo. The shelter, also known as the "New Wave Feminists Consistent Life Ethic Center," opened Feb. 6, 2023, for pregnant women migrants and is in Juarez, Mexico, near the U.S. border. (OSV News/courtesy Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa)

A shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border for pregnant migrants run by a pro-life leader is preparing to welcome the first infant born while the mother is staying at the shelter, its co-founder told OSV News.

Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, founder and president of New Wave Feminists and co-founder of the Stellar Shelter, also known as the "New Wave Feminists Consistent Life Ethic Center" in Juárez, Mexico, called the process of opening that shelter "kind of a wild journey."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.