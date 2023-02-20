STANLEY-ROTHER-SHRINE-DEDICATION

The Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is pictured the day of the shrine's dedication in Oklahoma City Feb. 17, 2023. Blessed Stanley is the first U.S.-born martyr formally recognized by the church. (OSV News photo/Avery Holt, courtesy Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)
Clergy recess out the church following the Mass and dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City Feb. 17, 2023. Blessed Stanley is the first U.S.-born martyr formally recognized by the church. (OSV News photo/Steve Sisney, courtesy Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul S. Coakley poses with his crosier after celebrating the Mass and dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City Feb. 17, 2023. Blessed Stanley is the first U.S.-born martyr formally recognized by the church.(OSV News photo/Steve Sisney, courtesy Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)
Altar servers lead a procession at the conclusion of the dedication Mass for the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City Feb. 17, 2023. Blessed Stanley is the first U.S.-born martyr formally recognized by the church. (OSV News photo/Chris Porter, courtesy Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)
One of the domes is pictured during the dedication Mass of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City Feb. 17, 2023. Blessed Stanley is the first U.S.-born martyr formally recognized by the church. (OSV News photo/Avery Holt, courtesy Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)

OKLAHOMA CITY | Two days and eight hours after Theresa Hohenberger and Marilyn Freund climbed into a sedan in Atlantic, Iowa, they were standing among thousands of faithful waiting to join the dedication Mass of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the first pilgrims arrived to claim a spot in a line that grew throughout the morning as people arrived from across Oklahoma, the U.S., and Guatemala where Blessed Stanley Rother served in a mission before being martyred during a violent civil war in 1981. The martyr's heart is still enshrined there.

