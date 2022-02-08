Portraits of three of six Black American Catholics who are sainthood candidates are seen at St. Matthew's Cathedral Feb. 6, 2022, during a Mass marking Black History Month. Pictured from left are: Sister Thea Bowman, a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, known for her singing, speaking and evangelizing; Pierre Toussaint, a Haitian American who was brought to New York City as a slave and became a hairdresser and philanthropist after becoming free; and Mother Henriette Delille of New Orleans, a descendant of slaves who founded the Sisters of the Holy Family in 1836. (CNS photo/Javier Diaz, Catholic Standard)