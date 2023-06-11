WASHINGTON-DAILYLIFE

People are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 24, 2021. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

The U.S. bishops are encouraging Catholics to join them in asking Congress to protect children online, both from viewing pornography and from becoming victims of child pornography and exploitation.

In a June 9 action alert, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development said that "members of both parties in Congress are putting forward various pieces of legislation that would address and help prevent the destructive effects of online child exploitation," and the voice of Catholics "is needed to urge Congress to use their authority to protect children and vulnerable people online."

