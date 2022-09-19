JRS-MIGRANT-ACCOMPANIMENT-NETWORK

Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard Sept. 14, 2022. (CNS photo/Ray Ewing, Vineyard Gazette via Reuters)

WASHINGTON | Several U.S. Catholic bishops slammed the actions of Republican politicians who have recently begun to send out of their states groups of women, children and men seeking refuge.

They said these politicians are falsely telling the migrants that work, food and other benefits await them if they get on planes to other locales, but instead the only thing they find on the other end of the trip is confusion.

