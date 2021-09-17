Five U.S. bishops' committee chairmen who wrote to House and Senate members Sept. 7, 2021, on priorities for the federal budget bill are seen in this composite photo: Bishop Michael C. Barber of Oakland, Calif.; Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York; Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kan.; Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City; and Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington. (CNS composite; photos by Paul Haring, Kevin J. Parks of the Catholic Review, Gregory A. Shemitz, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, and Bob Roller)