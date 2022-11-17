BISHOPS-CATECHISM

Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Conn., speaks during a Nov. 16, 2022, session of the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Bishop Caggiano is the chairman of the USCCB Subcommittee on the Catechism. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

BALTIMORE | As teachers of the faith, Catholic bishops recognize that their role continues to expand in the modern world.

And to help them with this work, they have established an outreach called the Institute on the Catechism, introduced last year by Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, chairman of the bishops' Subcommittee on the Catechism.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.