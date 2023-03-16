CA-BISHOPS-SANQUENTIN

A guard escorts an inmate down a corridor during a 2016 media tour of death row at San Quentin State Prison in California. The California Catholic bishops visited San Quentin March 7, 2023, which is set to close in the next two years and and inmates will be transferred to different facility. (OSV News photo/Stephen Lam, Reuters)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. | San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said a recent daylong pastoral visit to death row at San Quentin State Prison with three other California bishops confirmed for him "there is a deep spiritual thirst" among those imprisoned there, "and a desire of the men to grow in their knowledge of the Catholic faith."

The visit to death row "was especially heart-wrenching, but even there, I saw a desire for a deeper spiritual life," he said in a reflection on the March 7 visit shared by the California Catholic Conference in a March 14 email newsletter. Archbishop Cordileone's and the other bishops' reflections also were provided to OSV News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.