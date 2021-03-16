Sharonell Fulton, a foster parent in Philadelphia, is pictured with a young woman and child in a May 23, 2018, photo. The Supreme Court case Fulton v. Philadelphia centers on the city of Philadelphia's 2018 exclusion of a Catholic-run program in the Philadelphia Archdiocese over the agency's policy of not placing children with same-sex couples or unmarried couples. (CNS photo/courtesy Becket Religious Liberty for All)