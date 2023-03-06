USA-STPATRICKS

A statue of St. Patrick, patron of the Archdiocese of New York, is seen at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on St. Patrick's Day March 17, 2021. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

St. Patricks Day dispensation in the Diocese of Orlando: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/e-scroll/archive/lenten-dispensation-st-patricks-day/

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Lenten Friday this year, many U.S. bishops have issued dispensations from abstinence on March 17, allowing the faithful to enjoy the American Irish tradition of eating corned beef (or ham) and cabbage in good conscience.

