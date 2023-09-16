MENJIVAR-HISPANIC-HERITAGE-MONTH

Parishioners are pictured in a file photo praying during Mass at the Hispanic Charismatic Congress of the Diocese of Sioux City, Iowa. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Jerry L. Mennenga, Catholic Globe)

WASHINGTON | Hispanics revitalize parishes and keep cities alive, clinging to their faith in God, family and church, which they see as a fiesta, according to Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, commemorated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year, the first Salvadoran bishop in the United States emphasized that popular religiosity is the treasure of God's people and urged Hispanics to appreciate what they are and be ambassadors of their traditions.

