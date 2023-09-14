SYNOD2023-ASSEMBLY-AIMS

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, is pictured during the 2017 Catholic Convocation in Orlando, Fla. Bishop Flores is a U.S. member of the preparatory committee for the October assembly of the world Synod of Bishops. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

October's general assembly in Rome for the Catholic Church's Synod of Bishops on synodality aims to address human reality -- not abstractions -- in order to more effectively share Jesus Christ and his Gospel with others, said Bishop Daniel E. Flores, a U.S. member of the global assembly's preparatory commission.

"If we do this right … in our own local churches we can develop a style of listening and decision-making that involves more hearing from people 'in the trenches,' so to speak," he said, such as hearing from "people who are struggling and who are dealing with families that are in crisis, or families that are struggling, that are split, because of controversial realities that are affecting their lives."

