Oblate Father Kevin Collins, pastor of St. Eugene de Mazenod Parish, places his hand onto his forehead in prayer with migrants at the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, after a deadly incident where a car ran into pedestrians at a bus stop nearby in Brownsville, Texas, May 7, 2023. (OSV News photo/Miguel Roberts, Reuters)

A vehicle crashed into a crowd waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

Around 8:30 a.m. May 7, a gray Range Rover crashed into a bus stop where a group of individuals were waiting for a bus, several of whom were sitting on a curb, as the unmarked city bus stop lacked a bench, local police said. The bus stop is outside the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, where surveillance footage captured the incident.

