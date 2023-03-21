NOTRE-DAME-REPRODUCTIVE-JUSTICE

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana is seen Aug. 15, 2017. A lecture series on "reproductive justice" at the university was sharply criticized by Bishop Kevin Rhodes of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, in whose diocese the university operates. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

A lecture series on "reproductive justice" at the University of Notre Dame is advancing "activist propaganda" rather than "conducting a neutral inquiry or exploring the debates within this field," Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, in whose diocese the university operates, stated in a sharply written March 21 column.

The university's Gender Studies Department is holding an ongoing series titled "Reproductive Justice: Scholarship for Solidarity and Social Change," which it claims "zooms out from the issue of abortion -- and from intractable 'pro-choice vs. pro-life' debates -- to the wider frame of Reproductive Justice."

