BIDEN-ZUPPI-MEETING

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi and U.S. President Joe Biden are pictured in a combination photo. Biden will meet July 18, 2023, with Cardinal Zuppi, Pope Francis’ special envoy to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

 FILE PHOTOS | PAUL HARING CNS and TOM BRENNER REUTERS

WASHINGTON  |  President Joe Biden meets July 18 with Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Pope Francis' special envoy to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Cardinal Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna, Italy, and president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, was being accompanied by an official from the Vatican's Secretariat of State, the Vatican said. His visit to Washington follows previous visits to Kyiv and Moscow as a special envoy on behalf of the Holy See.

