BIDEN-MAUI-RECOVERY

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, accompanied by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, first lady Jaime Kanani Green and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, visit the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui Aug. 21, 2023. Biden told survivors of Maui's wildfires the nation "grieves with you" and promised the federal government will help Maui "for as long as it takes" to recover after seeing the damage done by the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. (OSV News photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

LAHAINA, Hawaii | As the Hawaii island of Maui struggles to recover from horrific wildfires that destroyed historic Lahaina, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden toured the fire-ravaged town Aug. 21.

After touring the devastation caused by the deadliest fire in the United States in more than a century, the president spoke at a community event at the Lahaina Civic Center, telling survivors of the fires the nation "grieves with you."

