Pope Francis touches the casket of Pope Benedict XVI at the conclusion of his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Jan. 5, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden did not attend the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Jan. 5 and instead sent U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Joe Donnelly to represent his administration and the United States.

The decision came after the Vatican discouraged the attendance of official state delegations due to the late pontiff's preference for simplicity in his funeral arrangements. 

