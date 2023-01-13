BIDEN-BENEDICT-BXVI-FUNERAL

WASHINGTON | Like his five most recent predecessors, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 16 Religious Freedom Day and calling for the protection of religious freedom in the U.S. and around the globe.

First celebrated in 1993, National Religious Freedom Day has been proclaimed by U.S. presidents as a day commemorating the Virginia General Assembly's adoption of Thomas Jefferson's Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom Jan. 16, 1786. The legislation helped form the basis for the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protecting freedom of religion.

