BIDEN-ASH-WEDNESDAY

Polish Father Wieslaw Dawidowski poses with U.S. President Joe Biden after Father Wieslaw celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass in a Marriott Hotel room in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 22, 2023. Biden was wrapping up his three-day visit to Poland. (OSV News photo/Father Wieslaw Dawidowski's Facebook page)

WARSAW, Poland | Wrapping up his three-day visit to Poland Feb. 22, President Joe Biden attended Ash Wednesday Mass in his hotel room in Warsaw.

The Mass took place at the Marriott Hotel, where the U.S. president stayed during his trip to Poland's capital, and was celebrated by a Polish priest, Father Wieslaw Dawidowski.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.