Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory delivers the homily at a Mass for the 107th annual Knights of Peter Claver Convention in New Orleans July 16, 2023. For the first time in the historically Black Catholic fraternal organization's history, the Knights of Peter Claver convened its six divisions at the same convention. (OSV News photo/Christine Bordelon, Clarion Herald)

(OSV News) -- In order to consider the parables of Jesus Christ with empathy, keep in mind the fullness of Jesus' humanity and ability to tell stories with a sense of humor, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington said in a July 16 homily.

The cardinal, who is the first African American Catholic named a cardinal, was the main celebrant of the Mass of thanksgiving opening the Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary annual convention in New Orleans. 

