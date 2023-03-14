NATIONAL-CATHOLIC-PRAYER-BREAKFAST-2023

A priest bows his head during the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington March 14, 2023. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON | U.S. Catholics should urge their lawmakers to continue to help the people of Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion of their country, Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia told attendees of the 18th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast March 14.

"Every time there is Russian occupation in Ukraine, the Catholic Church is strangled," Archbishop Gudziak said, citing prior conflicts in the 19th and 20th centuries.

