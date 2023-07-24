OPENING-MASS-NBCC-2023

Religious sisters pray during the opening Mass for the 13th National Black Catholic Congress July 21, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (OSV News photo/Jaclyn Lippelmann, Archdiocese of Washington)

WASHINGTON | Celebrating the opening Mass for the National Black Catholic Congress meeting July 21, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory emphasized visionaries' important role in building a better world.

That message in his homily at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception reflected the congress's theme, "Write the Vision: A Prophetic Call to Thrive," inspired by a verse in the Book of Habakkuk.

