Youth from St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Bethesda, Md., participate in the Youth Mass of Celebration and Thanksgiving Jan. 20, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. The Mass was celebrated in the morning before the annual March for Life. (OSV News photo/Jaclyn Lippelmann, Archdiocese of Washington)

WASHINGTON | The hundreds of teens and young adults from across the Archdiocese of Washington who gathered Jan. 20 prior to the annual March for Life at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington were urged to be "witnesses to life, witnesses to the truth that every life matters."

"Pray and be confident that God can and will do great things," said Father Robert Kilner, administrator of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Solomons, Maryland, who gave the homily at the early morning Youth Mass of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Life. "Witness by the way you love your family, and especially the smallest, most helpless around you. Witness by your words in defense of the unborn, witness to God's mercy, inviting everyone back to the joy of confession."

