RICARD-HOMILY-NBCC

Retired Bishop John H. Ricard of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Fla., the superior general of his religious order, the Josephites, delivers the homily at the closing Mass for the the 13th National Black Catholic Congress July 21, 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. (OSV News photo/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. | Sending forth the participants of the 13th National Black Catholic Congress at their July 23 closing Mass in the Washington metropolitan area, Bishop John H. Ricard offered them an admonition that he said he learned from his days as a youth camping in the woods -- "Don't let the fire go out!"

Bishop Ricard, the superior general of the Josephites, who formerly served as the bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Florida, was the homilist at the Mass, celebrated at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. He encouraged the congress participants to be enlivened by the flame of the Holy Spirit, and to bring that spirit of faith back to their homes, parishes, dioceses and to the African American communities in their cities and towns.

