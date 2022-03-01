Bea Billet prays at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in Washington Feb. 27, 2022, as a fire burns out after turning last year's Palm Sunday palms into ashes. The friars at the monastery resumed inviting the public to see the process of how ashes for Ash Wednesday are made, after a two-year hiatus of viewing the annual palm burning because of the pandemic. (CNS photo/Rhina Guidos)